Huddersfield Town player attracting transfer interest from Norwich and Brentford

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is finding himself in-demand once again, with Championship promotion rivals Norwich City and Brentford both having him on their radars, according to Alan Nixon.

But there’s a caveat – it looks like both outfits will only consider moving for the Terriers player if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

O’Brien was reportedly sought after by many clubs in the January transfer window, with Burnley strong admirers of his work and following their American takeover they were linked with a mid-season bid for him.

With a lack of money being spent last month by Premier League clubs, nothing came of it and O’Brien remains a Terrier – but for how long is anyone’s guess.

22-year-old O’Brien has played 25 league games for Huddersfield this season – mainly in the centre of midfield but has also filled in on the wing and at left-back – and is the real driving force of Carlos Corberan’s outfit.

That is why he’s attracting interest from high-flyers like Norwich and Brentford, the former of whom could do with strengthening their engine room a lot – especially when arguably their best player there in Oliver Skipp is only on loan.

As for Brentford, they seem well-stacked in midfielders right now with the likes of Josh Da Silva, Vitaly Janelt, and Christian Norgaard, but there’s always room to strengthen.

O’Brien’s numbers output-wise aren’t staggering – he’s just got one goal and two assists this season – but he brings more to a team including energy and the willingness to drive forward up the pitch with the ball, which is why the likes of Daniel Farke and Thomas Frank have their eye on him.

The Verdict

Huddersfield won’t be getting promoted this season – they’re sinking like a stone in the league right now and they’re looking over their shoulder rather than up the table – so they may be tempted to cash in on O’Brien in the summer.

It does all depend on what finances are like though. The Terriers sold Karlan Grant for an eight-figure fee in October but that might not be enough to offset potential losses made by the club, especially when money still needs to be paid to former owner Dean Hoyle.

Not only could it be a tough end to the current season for Huddersfield, but it could be a very tough summer indeed if they lose their star talent.