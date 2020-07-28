Huddersfield Town player attracting European transfer interest

Udinese are interested in signing Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi this summer, according to reports from Calciomercato.

Sobhi’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium looks uncertain, and with only one year remaining on his contract, the Terriers may look to sell the Egyptian winger this summer.

Sobhi joined Huddersfield from Stoke in the summer of 2018, but he has since made only four appearances for the club and hasn’t featured following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018/19.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 How many games did Mark Hudson take charge of as caretaker manager of Huddersfield this season? 5 4 6 3

The 23-year-old has spent a year-and-a-half on loan back in Egypt with Al Ahly, scoring a total of 24 goals in 110 games for the Egyptian side, and is now said to be attracting interest from Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Udinese have made an approach for Sobhi, who is valued at a price of around €7m. Huddersfield, however are prepared to lower their demands if it means getting rid of the player.

Carlos Corberan will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer following his arrival from Leeds United, and there could be a number of big-money departures, with Karlan Grant alerting interest.

The Verdict

It should be a no-brainer for Huddersfield to get rid of Sobhi this summer.

Quite clearly, he hasn’t been part of the first-team picture at Huddersfield for a while now, and I reckon some fans have even forgotten that he is still on the books.

A move away for him this summer could give him a new lease of life, and could raise invaluable funds for the club to go out and spend this summer.