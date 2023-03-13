Huddersfield Town placed under EFL transfer embargo as the Terriers’ regime faces “a vital few days”

Huddersfield Town have been placed under an embargo by the EFL because of their failure to submit their accounts on time, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The deadline for submitting these accounts was March 1st – but they have missed that along with Burnley who revealed that their change in auditors is a key reason why they failed to meet that date.

Both, however, can have optimism about this situation with the two sides likely to have their embargo lifted when they do finally submit the documents that were required at the start of the month.

The Terriers have struggled with off-field noise for much of the campaign, with The Sun reporting on Saturday evening that they could face administration.

The same report also revealed that they are the subject of interest from Rene Neelissen – a Dutch businessman who is keen to enter the English game.

He isn’t the only person who’s keen to take control of the club though with an American group also interested – but the West Yorkshire outfit are finding it difficult to get anyone to meet their valuation – something that could potentially be a barrier to a possible sale.

Nixon believes the club could potentially fall into administration before being brought out of it by an interested bidder – but it’s currently unclear how close the club are to being sold.

The Verdict:

This embargo probably isn’t a major reason to panic because the offence isn’t that serious.

If they had defaulted on payments to other clubs like Sheffield United have, then that’d be a real cause for concern, especially with these administration rumours.

But as long as they can submit these accounts reasonably quickly, then they shouldn’t have too many problems because it seems as though the embargo will be lifted reasonably quickly.

However, this takeover uncertainty isn’t great and at a time when they desperately need off-field stability during a relegation scrap, they haven’t really got that with the club up for sale.

You have to feel for the club’s supporters because they experienced such a high last season and now things couldn’t really be much worse. The administration rumours are the worst thing, even with relegation a real possibility.

The one promising thing for Huddersfield is the fact at least two parties are interested in purchasing the club, something that should increase the chances of a sale happening.