Huddersfield Town place 23-year-old on transfer shortlist

Huddersfield Town are currently weighing up a move for Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles as they potential seek to strengthen this key position in the coming months, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon article.

The 23-year-old has played a key part in the Millers’ promotion-winning campaign, recording eight goals and seven assists in 46 appearances for Paul Warne’s men as an ever-present figure during the 2021/22 season.

He has stepped up admirably in Matt Crooks’ place after seeing his teammate make the switch to Middlesbrough last summer, providing real attacking firepower that helped the third-tier outfit drag themselves over the line despite an admirable challenge from MK Dons.

However, the promoted side’s academy graduate could be set to make the move to their Yorkshire rivals with Carlos Corberan’s men said to be keeping tabs on Wiles ahead of a potential approach.

He is seen by officials at the John Smith’s Stadium as a potential successor to Lewis O’Brien who could potentially move on if the Terriers fail to win promotion back to the Premier League this month.

O’Brien is being monitored by several top-tier sides at this stage after Leeds United’s failed attempts to bring him to Elland Road last summer, with the Whites still in the race for his services.

His sale may potentially persuade Huddersfield to make a move for Wiles, though the latter could remain at the New York Stadium if the Terriers are promoted with O’Brien’s chances of staying put likely to be increased if they are victorious at Wembley.

The Verdict:

Asking Wiles to make the step up and be just as effective will be a big ask, especially to a side that are currently in the mix for promotion, but Crooks’ success should give the Terriers’ supporters hope.

In fairness, the latter had proved his worth in the second tier before unlike Wiles, who has made 62 appearances in the second tier but has only recorded two goals and three assists so he has a lot to prove.

Perhaps this hunger to do well will benefit Huddersfield – but they may only make a move if they stay in the second tier because Wiles may struggle to take two steps up the English football pyramid – a challenge that would be too much for most players.

At 23 though, you would certainly back him to be a force in the second tier at some point, though it remains to be seen whether he can be more effective in this division than he has been in the past.

Huddersfield could be well-served keeping an eye on the midfielder until January before deciding whether he’s ready to play an integral role at the John Smith’s Stadium – because stepping into O’Brien’s shoes will be a difficult task.