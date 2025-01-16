Oxford United are closing in on the signing of Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik.

According to Pete O'Rourke, the defender is now poised to make the move to the U's, who are in the midst of a potential crisis in this department.

Elliott Moore has spent time on the sidelines this term and Ben Nelson has also been absent for a chunk of his stay at the Kassam Stadium on loan from Leicester City.

Sam Long is the latest injury concern, having been forced off against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

Ciaron Brown has done well this season and Jordan Thorniley can step up, but more depth in this area could be required to give Gary Rowett's side the best chance of securing survival at the end of the season.

Rowett has made an unbeaten start to life at the Kassam Stadium, and he has recently added a couple of players to his squad, with Ole Romeny coming in during the early stages of the window and Tom Bradshaw recently joining from Millwall.

Burnley's Hannes Delcroix has also been linked with a move to Rowett's side, but it looks as though United are further down the line with a proven Championship outlet.

Oxford United set to sign Michal Helik from Huddersfield Town

Helik has been slightly unlucky during his time in England, with the Polish defender being relegated with Barnsley and Huddersfield, although he did score nine times for the Terriers in the second tier of English football alst season.

But he looks set to earn a move back to the Championship, with Oxford agreeing a deal to sign him, according to O'Rourke.

The Terriers have been busy in the transfer market in recent days, recruiting Joe Taylor and Dion Charles, but they are set to lose a key man at the other end of the pitch.

Michal Helik's 2024/25 campaign at Huddersfield Town (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 17 Starts 15 Goals 2 Passing accuracy (%) 82% Total duels won (%) 69% Clean sheets 8 (As of January 16th, 2025)

With a deal being agreed, Helik will now undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a contract with the U's.

Michal Helik could be a much-needed signing for Oxford United

As mentioned above, the centre-back area could benefit from being addressed.

Brown could potentially be required at left-back again between now and the end of the season, though that may depend on Greg Leigh and Joe Bennett's fitness and whether Jack Currie is recalled.

If Brown has to cover the left-back area, they will need more depth at centre-back, and Helik could be a great addition, either as a starter or a good squad option.

It looks inevitable that Helik will join - and it will be interesting to see where he fits in when most of the U's options are fit.

At a time when the U's are in the midst of a centre-back crisis, he could be the man they need, at least in the short term.