After an inspired survival under Neil Warnock last season, Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a more steady ride in the Championship this campaign.

With Warnock sticking around, they are in safe hands, and it will certainly be interesting to see where they end up.

Putting aside on-field matters for the moment, though, we thought we'd take a look behind the scenes at the John Smith's Stadium and put the club's ownership under the microscope.

Who owns Huddersfield Town?

That survival mentioned above may well have proved to be very important in regard to the club's ownership, with a club takeover happening as recently as June.

Indeed, back in June, Kevin Nagle completed his acquisition of the football club after being given clearance to do so by the EFL.

Speaking to Huddersfield Town club media at the time, Nagle said: “I am extremely humbled and excited to be the new steward of Huddersfield Town."

“I would like to thank Dean Hoyle, Dave Baldwin, the EFL, and FCA for all their help and attention to detail over the past few months.

“A special thanks to the wonderful Town supporters who have also been so supportive and patient. I know how deeply they care for this club, and I do not intend to let them down. Now let’s get to work.”

Nagle owns a 100% stake in Huddersfield Town.

Who is Kevin Nagle?

According to Huddersfield Town's statement, Kevin Nagle is an American businessman and investor.

The California State University, of which Nagle is an alumnus, describe the Terriers owner as "a community-minded CEO with a track record for business innovation and expansion" and write that he is "widely admired as the co-founder and former CEO of Envision Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., the pioneering prescription benefits management (PBM) company he lead for nearly 15 years and before it was sold to RiteAid in 2015 for $2.3 billion"

Nagle was named 'Executive of the Year' by the Sacramento Business Journal in 2015, too.

What is Kevin Nagle's net worth?

Interestingly, it seems that it is very hard to put a number on what the Huddersfield Town owner's current net worth is.

Indeed, doing research on the matter throws up a variety of answers, ranging from him being a millionaire to a billionaire. As such, it is impossible to put a single figure on his net worth at this stage.

What are Kevin Nagle’s business interests?

Aside from Huddersfield Town, Kevin Nagle has several other business interests.

First and foremost, Nagle also has other interests in the footballing world, with US club Sacramento Republic FC.

Nagle is the Chairman and CEO of Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, who are the parent company of the California-based club.

At present, Sacramento Republic FC play in the United Soccer League (USL) although Nagle has been on record on plenty of occasions stating his Major League Soccer (MLS) ambitions for the club.

Nagle was also previously a minority shareholder in the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise, but sold his own individual stakes in the team back in 2021.

Nagle did clarify on social media, though, that he remained an investor in the Kings as the largest investor in local company 'Play to Win'.

Aside from sport, Nagle has business interests in real estate, health care, and technology.

What are Kevin Nagle's plans for Huddersfield Town?

When taking over the club and speaking to the media for the first time, Kevin Nagle laid out a seven-point plan.

That seven point plan is as follows, as revealed by Nagle himself to the media, via YorkshireLive.

1 - Stabilise the performance on the pitch.

2 - Stabilise the financial performance of the club.

3 - Grow the club's revenues

4 - Rebuild the academy

5 - Right-size the club's personnel

6 - Longer term opportunities being explored e.g. control of stadium or land development around the stadium.

7 - Continued support of charity activities.

All of that does sound rather sensible, so it will be interesting to see how things are looking at Huddersfield Town in one, two, or even three years' time.