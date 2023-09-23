Highlights Huddersfield Town's squad overhaul was insufficient, with only four underwhelming signings made during the summer transfer window.

The departure of manager Neil Warnock came as a shock to both fans and Warnock himself, with Darren Moore taking over.

There is uncertainty over whether Moore can replicate Warnock's ability to maximize player performance, but he is seen as one of the better options available.

Any Huddersfield Town supporter wishing for renewed fortunes in the 2023/24 campaign may just be sitting tight thus far.

Having only narrowly staved off the threat of relegation to League One last time out under the masterful stewardship of firefighting specialist Neil Warnock, it was obvious that a squad overhaul was required across the summer.

Frustratingly, however, that just didn't happen.

Throughout the duration of the summer transfer window, only four fresh faces were sought and, it must be said, none of them appear too convincing as of yet either.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

There's still time, of course - it would be naive to write any player off this early into the season - but is there really enough there to suggest that the Terriers won't be spending yet another year wrestling in a relegation dogfight as the season drags on?

And any ambitions of steering clear of precisely that were handed more than a dent when it was announced during the week that Warnock would be stepping down from his post following an agreement with the club's fresh ownership.

It was an arrangement lined up in advance, although it nonetheless arrived as a bombshell for not only supporters but even Warnock himself, with the veteran claiming that he didn't even expect to be moving on until Christmas.

Naturally, then, speculation had been rife surrounding the potential identify of Warnock's successor, which has since been confirmed to be Darren Moore on a three-year-plus deal.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss has big boots to fill, but Town owner Kevin Nagle has welcomed Moore to West Yorkshire with a glowing assessment on social media

What has Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle said about Darren Moore?

Speaking on his X account, Nagle posted: "I'm very much looking forward to the Darren Moore tenure.

"When doing our research, not only did fans and players love him, but his record speaks very well.

"It was important of course to find someone to get the most out of our players, but we also wanted someone who would be great in the community and represent the team well.

"Darren checked all the boxes, is an extraordinary man, and we are all quite pleased to welcome him into the Town family."

Will Darren Moore effectively replace Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town?

The jury is very much out at the moment.

Moore's success with Wednesday is undeniable despite the bitter way in which it all ended, although Warnock possesses that unique knack of getting 110% out of every player, every week.

Few, if any managers in English football are more resourceful and given that Huddersfield have a very limited squad at their disposal, there will be an onus on Moore juicing every last bit out of his players until January at least.

Only time will tell if he can do that, but all things considered, he does feel one of the better options available.