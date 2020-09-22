Huddersfield Town outcast’s future remains unclear

Huddersfield Town full-back Florent Hadergjonaj remains at a crossroads with regard to his future in West Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old was signed as Huddersfield embarked on life as a Premier League club in 2017. He initially arrived on loan, before agreeing a permanent transfer.

In total, the full-back has made 72 appearances for Huddersfield, but the Terriers loaned him out to Kasimpasa at the start of 2020.

The 26-year-old made 13 appearances out on loan, but he’s now back at Town.

Yorkshire Live report how his future is still in limbo at this stage, though, with Carlos Corberan not handing him a squad number ahead of 2020/21.

The Kosovo international has been away on international duty, but at Town, he’s down the pecking order.

Pipa has been signed and is featuring at right-back for Town and, despite Hadergjonaj showing enough versatility to push forward into a more attacking role, the door doesn’t seem ajar at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There’s no confirmed interest in him, with the window described as ‘indifferent’.

Huddersfield have started life under Corberan by crashing out of the League Cup against lower-league opposition and losing to both Norwich City and Brentford in the Championship.

The Verdict

It looks fairly bleak for Hadergjonaj at Huddersfield.

He’s well out of the picture after last season’s loan spell and it’d be no surprise to see him shifted on this summer.

The likelihood is that he was signed on Premier League wages, which will only add to the desire at Town to shift him out.

