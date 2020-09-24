Huddersfield Town outcast closes in on departure

Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj looks set to end his time in West Yorkshire by signing for Kasimpasa.

Carlos Corberan is reshaping the squad he’s inherited at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Hadergjonaj not given a squad number and yet to feature in any of Town’s opening three fixtures.

It is now being reported by Yorkshire Live that the right-back is closing on a loan move to Kasimpasa, who he spent time with on loan last year.

Their report notes that this deal is far from done, but it is progressing well and there’s hope that things are wrapped up before next month’s deadline.

Hadergjonaj, 26, was signed when Huddersfield were in the Premier League, with the full-back making a total of 73 appearances for the Terriers.

However, he saw his place in the side limited under Danny Cowley last season, which led to him moving to Turkey.

Kasimpasa, who are keen on a reunion, was his destination, with the full-back making 13 appearances during the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

This is good news for Huddersfield.

If Hadergjonaj isn’t going to be part of Corberan’s plans, it was essential that they found him a move and he wasn’t kicking his heels in the background at Town.

A move back to Turkey will suit him well and offer him the chance of regular games.

It’s a good move for all parties.

