Huddersfield Town open to player exit with Anderlecht circling

Huddersfield Town are reportedly open to letting winger Isaac Mbenza leave this summer, with Belgian side Anderlecht keen on signing the 24-year-old.

Mbenza joined the Terriers on loan for the 2018/19 season, a deal that was made permanent last summer.

The Belgian winger was a bit-part player in the first few months of the season but fell out of favour completely after the arrival of Danny Cowley and joined Ligue 1 side Amiens on loan in January.

It appears the 24-year-old could be set to leave the club permanently in the upcoming window as Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) have reported that Huddersfield are open to letting him leave.

The report claims that Anderlecht are eyeing a move for the winger as they look to the transfer market to strengthen their options out wide.

Mbenza has featured 30 times for Huddersfield in total, scoring just once and adding one assist.

Prior to joining the Yorkshire club, the Belgian impressed on loan at Montpellier – grabbing 10 goals and two assists in 2017/18 – and it is understood that Anderlecht view him someone with potential based on that season.

Huddersfield will be facing a relegation battle when the Championship gets back underway later this month but, even with the French season curtailed, you’d imagine Mbenza is unlikely to play a part.

The Verdict

This looks like a move that will suit all parties involved.

Mbenza’s time at Huddersfield has been a failure and the move continues to look more and more of a mistake.

Offloading the 24-year-old will allow the club to clear some space on the wage bill and add to their transfer fund, while it means the winger can have a fresh start elsewhere.

Anderlecht clearly feel that he is a bright prospect, hopefully a move to Belgium can help kick-start his career.