Huddersfield Town have approached John Eustace as they step up their search to name Darren Moore’s successor.

Huddersfield Town searching for new boss

The Terriers only named Moore as their new manager back in September, when he replaced the experienced Neil Warnock.

However, things didn’t go to plan for the ex-West Brom chief, as he won just three of his 23 games, which has left the Yorkshire outfit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Therefore, it perhaps wasn’t a surprise when it was confirmed on Monday that Moore had lost his job.

John Eustace emerges as Huddersfield Town target

Now, attention has turned to finding a new manager, with a host of candidates having been linked with the role in the past few days.

And, TEAMtalk has revealed that Eustace has ‘been approached’ by Huddersfield as they seek talks with the 44-year-old about becoming the new boss.

On paper, he would appear to be a great fit for the Championship strugglers, as Eustace had done an excellent job with Birmingham City before he was harshly dismissed earlier in the campaign, as Blues’ new owners brought in Wayne Rooney.

Eustace had left Blues in the play-offs, but they have dropped down the table dramatically since his exit, with Tony Mowbray now in at St. Andrew’s.

John Eustace ticks the boxes for Huddersfield Town

Following on from that, Eustace would be a smart appointment because he will feel he has a point to prove at this level.

Whilst he may not admit it, he will feel he was harshly treated by Birmingham, so the chance to get back into the game with a Championship club is obviously going to appeal.

From Huddersfield’s perspective, they would be getting a manager who has shown he can deliver results at this level, as he kept Blues up with ease in his first year when they were tipped to go down.

Given their financial difficulties, Eustace was operating on a strict budget, and that’s something else that makes him a good fit for the Terriers, as they know they won’t be in a position to splash the cash like some of their rivals in the second tier.

Huddersfield Town must get this appointment right

There’s a lot of pressure on owner Kevin Nagle to get this appointment right, as he has talked a good game since buying the club, but the results haven’t followed.

The decision to sack Warnock was a strange one, but many accepted that they wanted to go in a different direction, with a long-term approach. Clearly though, it didn’t work.

Now, the club are battling to avoid relegation to League One, so whether it’s Eustace or someone else, it's a massive call coming up for the club that they must get right.

Obviously, the window has shut, so the next man must get a tune out of this current squad before hoping to push the club forward in the years to come.