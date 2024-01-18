Having struggled since the arrival of Darren Moore as the club's manager to replace Neil Warnock in September 2023, Huddersfield Town have needed to take drastic action to make sure they are not one of the three relegated sides from the Championship come May.

New Terriers owner Kevin Nagle barely spent a penny in the summer to improve the squad, with Ben Wiles from Rotherham United the only significant permanent addition.

With results on the decline though in general since Moore came in, American businessman Nagle is set to really help out with investment into the playing squad to try and steer Town clear of the drop.

Serbian striker Bojan Radulovic has already arrived from HJK Helsinki for a significant transfer figure, whilst Moore's strike-force is set to be bolstered even more if a £2 million deal for Watford's Rhys Healey is done.

Having conceded 13 goals in their last seven league matches though, Huddersfield also clearly need some defensive additions too, and they are on the verge of doing just that.

Huddersfield set to seal £1.2 million deal for defender

According to a report from Netherlands-based publication Dagblad van het Noorden, the Terriers are closing in on the services of towering centre-back Radinio Balker to help out their struggling back-line.

The report claims that Town are set to pay a fee of €1.35 million (£1.2 million) for the 25-year-old, who currently plays for FC Groningen in the second tier of Dutch football, and he has featured 19 times this season in the Eerste Divisie, scoring three goals.

Radinio Balker's FC Groningen Eerste Divisie Stats 2023-24 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 72.2 Clean Sheets 7 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.7 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 Clearances Per Game 2.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 53.4 Stats Correct As Of January 18, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Balker is said to have already had his medical tests with Huddersfield and they have fended off strong competition from across the world to land the 6 ft 3 in centre-half, with MLS outfit Real Salt Lake, Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad and Swedish club BK Hacken all keen on his services.

Huddersfield have put the money on the table though and it has been enough to seemingly land the defender, although nothing is done until it is signed, sealed and delivered.

Before Groningen's relegation from the Eredivisie last year, Balker had played 31 times in the top flight of Dutch football, but after a good half-season at the level below, he is going to get a chance to develop his craft in England.

Balker deal could spell the end for Lees at Huddersfield

Considering Huddersfield are set to spend significant money on Balker, it's likely that he will slot straight into Moore's starting 11 to offer some more height and athleticism at the back.

The question is though - who drops out in his place?

That is likely to be Tom Lees, who provides a lot of experience but at the age of 33, there is a clear upgrade in terms of potential and skill-set coming in.

With Moore taking a liking to playing a back three, Balker is likely to go on the right-hand side and take Lees' place, with Michal Helik - Town's top goalscorer this season with seven goals - in the middle of the defensive unit, and perhaps Yuta Nakayama on the left.

Lees could still be good depth and an option off the bench when trying to hang on for a lead, but Balker looks to be Huddersfield's future.