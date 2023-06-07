It is hoped that Huddersfield Town’s ownership situation will be finalised by the end of this week.

According to Alan Nixon, prospective Terriers owner Kevin Nagle is optimistic of speeding up the takeover process.

It is believed that the US businessman has been approved by the EFL to take over the club, but he has been slowed down by financial checks over his transfer funds.

The checks process has proven quite slow, much to the Championship side’s frustration, but it is now hoped that a resolution is imminent.

Who is Kevin Nagle?

Nagle is a US-based businessman who made his money investing in the healthcare industry.

The 68-year-old agreed to purchase the club in March, but has been awaiting approval from the EFL to finalise the process.

The American will be purchasing 100 per cent of the club from Dean Hoyle, who will be ending his association with Huddersfield after 14 years.

The deal has ensured that the club will avoid going into administration, with Hoyle having written off £40 million that he is owed by the Terriers.

Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, finishing 18th in the table.

The appointment of Neil Warnock on a temporary basis in February proved crucial to the club remaining in the second division.

Who will be Huddersfield Town manager next season?

It has been reported that the 74-year-old is now set to stay on as manager into next season, despite having announced his retirement from management in April 2022.

His appointment is set to be confirmed following the completion of Nagle’s takeover bid.

Planning will then begin on building a side capable of being competitive in the Championship next season, with the transfer window opening in the next couple of weeks.

Will Huddersfield Town be more competitive next season?

Warnock at the helm is a positive boost for Huddersfield’s chances next year.

The team improved significantly following his arrival in February, with the team’s end-of-season form showcasing their potential.

It will be difficult to replicate the play-off final run that Carlos Corberan oversaw the campaign prior, but avoiding a relegation battle entirely will be seen as the bar to clear for 2023-24.

New ownership will bring new opportunities, with a potentially exciting few months ahead for the club’s supporters.

If Nagle intends to invest this summer, then we could see plenty of transfer activity at the John Smith Stadium this transfer window.