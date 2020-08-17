Huddersfield Town not pursuing 6-goal man

Stoke City striker Lee Gregory is currently not an option for Huddersfield Town, as they look to reshape the squad inherited by Carlos Corberan.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that Derby County and Town were keen on offering Gregory a route out of Stoke this summer, but it does appear to be genuine interest from West Yorkshire.

As per Yorkshire Live reports, Gregory is not currently an option for Corberan, who does have a host of alternative strikers he can use.

Steve Mounie was the scorer of eight goals in the Championship last season, despite competing with Fraizer Campbell (three goals and two assists) for a starting berth for a lot of the campaign.

Karlan Grant scored 19 goals for Town, but the 22-year-old largely impressed playing from the left. However, he did feature through the middle on occasion and that could well be his favoured role under Corberan.

Additionally, this report is suggesting that Danny Ward will become a permanent Huddersfield player before the season restarts, with the striker looking for a new club after seeing his contract with Cardiff City end at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

Ward helped Cardiff reach the play-offs last season.

The Verdict

Gregory is a decent enough Championship striker and you know what you will get from the former Millwall man: hard work, an outlet at the top of the field and a few goals (he bagged six in 40 appearances last season for Stoke).

However, Huddersfield’s current attacking option offer variety and in Mounie and Grant, they’ve got goals on offer.

Of course, Corberan might still be looking to shake things up in terms of who he goes into the new season with, but Gregory really doesn’t feel an upgrade on what’s there at the moment.

