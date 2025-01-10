Huddersfield Town's fortunes have massively improved as the League One campaign has gone on, and the Terriers are looking to complete some shrewd transfer business this month to give themselves the best chance of an immediate return to the Championship in May.

Michael Duff's side struggled in the early parts of their return to the third-tier, but have found their feet in the last few months and now sit fourth in League One, just four points off second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, with a game in hand.

The Terriers oversaw numerous incomings and outgoings in the summer window, with transfer fees spent on the likes of Antony Evans and Lasse Sorensen, but no money went on Duff's strike force, as Freddie Ladapo joined following the termination of his Ipswich Town contract, and Callum Marshall arrived on loan from West Ham.

With Dutch full-back Ruben Roosken already through the door, Duff's January focus is now mainly on improving his side's attacking depth, and with that being said, Football League World have rounded up some of the latest transfer news coming out of the John Smith's Stadium.

Joe Taylor set to sign imminently from Luton Town

Huddersfield look to be close to completing their second deal of the January window, with Luton Town frontman Joe Taylor reportedly close to sealing a long-awaited move to West Yorkshire.

According to Football Insider, the Terriers have agreed a deal with Luton to sign striker Taylor on a permanent deal, after they had initially tried to sign him in the summer transfer window, but were not able to get the deal over the line.

His move to the John Smith's Stadium is set to be finalised soon following an agreement with the player and subsequent medical tests, and is viewed as a coup for Huddersfield, given his pedigree from his time with Luton, as well as his impressive previous showings out on loan at both Colchester United and Lincoln City.

Ambitious move for Bolton striker Dion Charles mooted

It is pretty clear that adding to his options in the final third is a top priority for Michael Duff, and as well as Taylor, the Terriers are planning an ambitious swoop for Bolton Wanderers centre-forward Dion Charles, as exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier this week.

Sources have told FLW that Huddersfield are looking to rectify their issues at the top end of the pitch by making a move for Charles, who has been at Bolton since 2022, and has 27 caps for Northern Ireland since his international debut in 2021.

The 29-year-old has bagged seven goals in 23 league appearances so far this season, and has built a reputation as one of the third-tier's top marksman over the last few years, with 16 league goals scored in 2022/23, and 14 netted in 2023/24.

Dion Charles' Bolton career statistics so far Appearances 148 Goals 57 Assists 10 Stats as per transfermarkt

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has insisted that Charles is a part of his squad and that he "(doesn't) see that changing," but FLW believe that a move will be made by Huddersfield for the former Accrington Stanley man soon.

Josh Koroma linked with move away from Huddersfield

These potential attacking incomings mean that the Terriers look likely to sanction some exits in the coming weeks, but they will not want to lose key man Josh Koroma this month, amid rumours that he could depart to a higher-placed team.

Transfer journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed, via X, that versatile forward Koroma has Championship and League One admirers, and that Town could face a fight to keep hold of him in the January window.

Koroma is into his sixth season as a Huddersfield player, and his impact on the starting eleven has certainly varied over the years, but he has emerged as an important part of Duff's squad this season as the Terriers aim to return to the second-tier.

The 26-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring six goals, and has been deployed at centre-forward, in his recognised left-wing position, and also at left-wing-back in recent weeks.

He is out-of-contract at the John Smith's Stadium at the end of this season though, and so could depart this month, so the Terriers are able to fetch a fee for his services before he can leave for free in the summer.