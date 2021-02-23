Huddersfield Town news round-up: Rangers learn price of 23-year-old, Corberan comments on striker signing + Toffolo update

Huddersfield Town are, rightly, still revelling in Saturday’s superb win over Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship. Carlos Corberan’s side might well be in action tonight against Derby County, but there will be a significant buzz surrounding the squad after an impressive scalp to record their first victory of 2021.

Corberan’s side had been slipping into trouble in terms of the Championship’s relegation fight, but that win over Swansea could well get them moving back in the right direction.

Between fixtures, there’s been a lot of Huddersfield news floating around in terms of transfers and injuries. Here, we begin our round-up with the transfer latest…

Juninho Bacuna

As per The Sun (21/02, page 63), Huddersfield are willing to sell Bacuna in the summer for £5m.

The 23-year-old has made 28 appearances in the Championship this season under Corberan, scoring three goals and registering a further three assists.

He’s out of contract in the summer, but the club do have an option to extend that by 12 months.

If they do that, they can command a fee for the midfielder in the summer, with Rangers seemingly interested in signing Bacuna.

Corberan comments on Yaya Sanogo

Corberan was quizzed on the potential signing of free agent, Yaya Sanogo, in his Monday press conference.

The Huddersfield boss said there was no update on the potential signing of the 28-year-old, but did concede Huddersfield were keeping their eyes open to all possibilities with regard to making a signing.

He said: “We are always continue to focus on the options that we have. Every option is a little bit different.

“We need to continue watching and analysing every situation, but there is no update right now that I can tell you.”

Double injury blow

Corberan has also revealed to the press that Harry Toffolo has joined a long list of players in the treatment room at Huddersfield.

The left-back has just served a three-match suspension after a red card against Luton Town, but Toffolo has an issue with his back and is now facing a period of six weeks on the sidelines.

Additionally, Corberan might be forced to be without Jonathan Hogg this evening against Derby. The midfielder was exceptional in the win over Swansea at the weekend, but a kick to his calf has left him facing another period out of the side. A scan was scheduled for Monday, with Huddersfield awaiting further news.