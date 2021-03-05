Huddersfield Town news round-up: Forward targeted, Corberan issues injury update, 21-y/o remains confident

Huddersfield Town will be looking to put together a positive run of results in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities.

The Terriers are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and are just five points clear of the relegation zone, heading into their final 12 matches of this year’s campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side were forced to settle for a point in their most recent match, as they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City.

It doesn’t get any easier for Huddersfield either, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing, and in-form Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday evening.

We take a look through the latest news at Huddersfield Town heading into the weekend.

Former striker targeted

Sources have recently revealed to Football League World that Huddersfield are targeting a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes.

The Scotsman is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and with no new deal being agreed as of yet, he could be free to leave club in the summer.

Rhodes scored 86 goals in 147 appearances for Huddersfield Town, before departing in 2012 in favour of a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Corberan issues injury update

In a recent pre-match press conference Carlos Corberan has issued an important injury update on some of Huddersfield Town’s key players ahead of their match with Cardiff City.

It was a mixed update from the Huddersfield Town boss, although he will remain without a number of first-team players for the clash against the Bluebirds.

“With Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg, they will be in training after the Cardiff game. Danny Grant is working by himself now. He’s doing individual training. We need to manage his adaptation.

“Alex Pritchard had a knock ahead of the last game. I expect to have him in 100% condition in the next week. Tommy Elphick missed a lot of football. He is started to accommodate minutes in the B Team. We are following his progress.”

Schofield remaining confident

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has insisted that he and his team-mates are confident that they can pick up points from now until the end of the season.

This comes after the Terriers have only picked up one win from their last 12 matches in this year’s league campaign, which has seen them slide down the Championship table.

“We have the feeling that we can go out and beat any team. If we show the fight and qualities we are capable of, then we can take the three points. It’s an important game.”