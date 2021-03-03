Huddersfield Town news round-up: Corberan’s Birmingham verdict, Stearman reacts and Hogg injury update

Huddersfield Town had to settle with a point against fellow strugglers Birmingham City on Tuesday night in a result that does neither side no favours.

After a quiet first half, the game sparked into life in the second half as Harlee Dean’s mistake from Naby Sarr’s cross was pounced upon by Frazier Campbell, who fired in a stunning strike on his 50th appearance for the club.

But the lead only lasted four minutes when a Blues corner was not dealt with and defender Marc Roberts smashed in the equaliser from close range.

On the back of last night’s result, here is the latest Huddersfield news:

Corberan’s thoughts on Birmingham draw

The Town head coach was disappointed that his side could not win the game but appeared satisfied with a point after two straight defeats.

“I think the team gave a lot of effort tonight. We wanted to go for the three points and after we went ahead we couldn’t defend the lead,” Corberan told Sports Mole.

“But I saw a lot of effort from my players and a good competitive level from them to help get the point we got.

“You can look at it two ways. We were going for the three points. I’m happy with the competitive level, but we didn’t win the game.

Stearman: ‘draw was a fair result’

Defender Richard Stearman played his first full 90 minutes since November after missing the last two months with a hamstring injury.

The Terriers have the second-worst defensive record in the Championship and the return of the veteran is a welcome boost with 12 games left to play.

“It’s tough at the moment, we haven’t picked up as many points as we’d liked recently and it’s a time where we need to be putting points on the board,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“I thought the boys battled brilliantly well. We may have to sacrifice the pretty stuff, and it’s going to be about digging in and fighting for the points.”

“We’ll be disappointed with that but on the flip side, I thought we defended very well as a team bar that one error.

“I think a draw’s a fair result. We’ll take the point and move onto Friday now.”

Hogg injury update

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg has missed the last two games with injury but could be available after Friday night’s clash with Cardiff City.

“We hope to have, after the game of Cardiff, we hope to have Hogg working with the team,” Corberan told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“It’s something important and very necessary for us because we know how important Hogg is for us but it will be some time before Rolando Aarons and Harry Toffolo will be available for the team”.