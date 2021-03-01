Huddersfield Town news round-up: Corberan set to land another free agent + Hogg, Toffolo, Koroma injury latest

Huddersfield Town are licking their wounds following a heavy defeat at Preston North End over the weekend.

There is actually little time to do so, though, with a home clash with Birmingham City just around the corner this week.

Carlos Corberan’s focus is on picking his troops off the canvas at short notice as the Championship fixtures come thick and fast, with news surrounding the club probably background noise for the Spaniard.

Last week, Yaya Sanogo’s arrival was the big talking point at Town, but what’s making headlines this week?

We take a look…

Oumar Niasse

Despite the signing of Sanogo last week, Yorkshire Live report how Corberan might be close to adding another free agent to his squad.

That’s Oumar Niasse, with reports claiming that he’s awaiting a green-light with his work permit before signing.

Ravel Morrison

Despite Huddersfield’s activity in the free agent market, it doesn’t appear that Morrison will be signing.

The controversial former Manchester United player was seemingly of interest to Huddersfield, but Yorkshire Live report how that interest has now ended.

Injury update

As focus shifts to Birmingham on Tuesday evening, Corberan has been briefing the press and providing the key team news.

Whilst he’s got no fresh concerns after a defeat to Preston, Huddersfield are still without key personnel ahead of Birmingham’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward (both calf) are not available just yet and are targeting a return the other side of Friday’s fixture against Cardiff City.

As for Harry Toffolo (back) and Rolando Aarons (hamstring), they are still facing three-four weeks on the sidelines.

Long-term absentee, Josh Koroma (hamstring), remains sidelined, although Corberan is hopeful that the forward could return to training in mid-April.

