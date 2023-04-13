Huddersfield Town could look to give Neil Warnock a new contract in the summer despite links to Barnsley boss Michael Duff, according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion player has suggested that the 74-year-old would be interested in the Terriers job beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

Some questioned the decision to turn to Warnock after the sacking of Mark Fotheringham but there can be no arguing with the turnaround at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield have climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 19th as a result of a remarkable five-game unbeaten run that has included wins over play-off hopefuls Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Watford.

Huddersfield Town keen on Barnsley boss Michael Duff

Huddersfield are wasting no time looking to the future, though, and with Warnock's deal only running until the end of the season are looking at Duff as a potential replacement - as per Alan Nixon.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer praised the Tykes boss but has suggested that the Championship club could look closer to home for next season's manager.

"Duff has done a fantastic job at Barnsley," he said.

"The hierarchy at Barnsley will be looking at the situation, they've still got a chance of getting promoted, but let's look at the job that Neil Warnock has done.

"I know Warnock is getting on a bit but I believe he will be interested in the job on a permanent basis. Let's not decry or put down the job he has done, given the fixtures that they've had and the fact they've beaten some top teams to pull themselves clear.

"They're on the verge of securing their Championship status so yes, I think Duff's going to be in demand but I think Huddersfield could look to appoint Neil Warnock even if it's on a short-term deal for a season.

"You've seen he's not been able to do anything, he came in after the transfer window and look at the transformation he's managed with the players he's already got so what could he achieve next season?"

Could Huddersfield Town offer Neil Warnock a new contract?

You can't take anything away from the job that Warnock has done at Huddersfield and he himself has suggested it will be the greatest achievement of his decorated management career if he is to lead them to safety.

The experienced coach has precedent for staying on after arriving late in a season on a short-term deal, having done just that at Middlesbrough, but you do wonder whether that would be the best thing for either him or the club.

Warnock may want to leave on a high, which survival would certainly be, while with a rebuild needed, it seems like the right time to bring in a long-term coach.

That is a dangerous game, as the appointments of Danny Schofield and Fotheringham show, so perhaps the Terriers chiefs might be tempted by a season of stability under their current boss.