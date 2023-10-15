Highlights Huddersfield Town made limited changes to their squad despite struggling in the Championship.

New manager Darren Moore may make significant changes in the January transfer window.

Jordan Rhodes, who is currently on loan at Blackpool, could be recalled and provide a much-needed attacking option for Huddersfield.

Despite their change of ownership over the summer, Huddersfield Town didn't make wholesale changes to their squad in the last few months - despite struggling at the bottom end of the Championship table for most of the 2022-23 season.

It was only the miracle workings of Neil Warnock that made sure the Terriers survived in the second tier, but for whatever reason, only a handful of new recruits arrived, with the most high profile of those being Ben Wiles of Rotherham United.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Warnock was never going to stick around long-term and just a few weeks later, he was replaced in the dugout by Darren Moore, and it could be January in his first transfer window where Kevin Nagle really gets his cheque book out and makes some changes.

Town did cut the wage bill somewhat in the summer though, with the likes of Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes both departing - the latter heading out on loan to Blackpool of League One as he was not wanted by Warnock.

Did Huddersfield make a mistake though in letting the wily old veteran join the Tangerines?

What is Jordan Rhodes' contract situation at Huddersfield?

Having signed a three-year deal upon his return to the Terriers in the summer of 2021, Rhodes now has less than a year remaining on his deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

Quite clearly, Neil Warnock wanted his wages off the books over the summer, but you'd doubt that Blackpool are paying all of the striker's salary - the more ideal solution would have been to let him go for free to get his whole pay gone.

It is perhaps a good thing though that Rhodes only departed on loan as it gives Moore a chance to assess his options come January, as there is a break clause in the deal that was done with Blackpool.

That means that if Huddersfield wish, they can terminate Rhodes' loan deal at Bloomfield Road when the transfer window re-opens at the start of 2024, and they do have a big decision to make considering the form that the veteran is currently in at the Seasiders.

Should Darren Moore recall Jordan Rhodes in January?

Moore has the option available to him to bring Rhodes back into the fold come January, and looking at what he is doing on the Lancashire coast, it would be silly not to consider it.

Rhodes appears to be going through some kind of Indian Summer under Neil Critchley, having scored seven League One goals in eight appearances so far - including a hat-trick against Reading.

Perhaps it is the drop in level that has brought the improvement out of Rhodes, as he did only score five times in 34 Championship appearances last season, but could he be a viable option for Huddersfield in the second half of the season?

Their current attacking options are hardly pulling up any trees - Moore has been utilising Delano Burgzorg, Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas in attack, with all three of those players probably better out wide.

Youngsters Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin are perhaps backup options at this point, whilst the experienced Danny Ward hasn't really shown his best form for a while, so there is perhaps every need to consider the recall of Rhodes.

If Rhodes gets the service, then he will score goals and he is showing that at Blackpool right now, and there may still be a place for him in the Terriers squad in the final few months of his contract - Moore should give him that chance, even if Blackpool would be disappointed to lose him.