Huddersfield Town monitoring international midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Huddersfield Town are interested in St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus ahead of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership side in the summer after impressing for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia over the years.

And, he has certainly impressed with the Buddies, with Baccus featuring in every game so far this season, and scoring twice, to help the side to fifth in the table at this early stage.

Such form has caught the eye, as the Daily Record revealed that Huddersfield sent a senior scouting figure to watch the player as St. Mirren drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Crucially, the update states that any potential move has been given the go-ahead by new boss Mark Fotheringham as he looks to strengthen the squad in what will be his first window in charge.

However, they won’t have a free run at Baccus as it has been claimed that other clubs are also keeping an eye on the midfielder, who will hope to represent Australia at the World Cup next month after winning his first cap for the Socceroos earlier this year.

The verdict

This is the sort of signing that Huddersfield need to be making as they don’t have a big budget and they have to search for potential bargains.

Baccus certainly fits that category as he is a player with good technical ability, he’s at a young age and with just over 18 months left on his deal he won’t cost a big fee.

Of course, there’s a lot of football to be played over the coming months but this could be one to monitor when the window opens in the New Year.

