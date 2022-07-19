Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Birmingham City, Preston North End and Reading in transfer race for 32-year-old

As the new season edges closer, there are plenty of teams who feel they have work still to do in preparation for the new campaign.

One many who seems to be in demand throughout the Championship is Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

Gayle is available for a move this summer after Eddie Howe put him with the U23s for training this summer.

According to Football Insider Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Preston North End and Reading are all in a race to get his signature this summer.

The 32-year-old made just eight Premier League appearances for the Toon last season and has failed to play regularly for the club over the past number of seasons.

In the 2018/19 season, the striker joined West Brom on loan in the Championship and made 40 appearances scoring 24 goals in a side that made the play-offs.

Gayle’s contract at St James’ Park runs until 2024 but the summer the clubs would be looking at a loan deal making it a highly risk free move for any one of the clubs.

With the start of the season getting closer, the race to get the striker will no doubt be an interesting one to see play out.

The Verdict:

There’s no doubt that for any of these clubs, Dwight Gayle would be an excellent signing. At this level he has to be seen as one of the best strikers with 100 second tier goals under his belt so far.

Not just that but he is an experienced player who has competed at the top of the league gaining promotion to the top flight.

Huddersfield and Millwall seem like the most obvious standout options on the list of sides interested as they are both sides that are looking to push for promotion this season and therefore Gayle will be able to compete at the top of his game and add to their efforts.

That being said, Ryan Lowe does have ambitions to progress with his Preston side whilst Birmingham and Reading are both looking for more successful seasons than last year perhaps giving him the chance to play a bigger role.

Gayle will no doubt take some time to weigh up his options although with a family in the North East, we could see that direct him towards a northern side.