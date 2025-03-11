Huddersfield Town have added former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder Michael Tonge to Jon Worthington's first-team coaching staff amid Michael Duff's sacking.

Duff was relieved of his duties as Terriers boss on Sunday, after suffering their fourth defeat in five League One games with a 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

In his place, Huddersfield appointed academy manager Worthington to take over the reins as interim head coach, which he will perform for the remainder of the season.

As confirmed via the Huddersfield Town club website, Worthington has added a familiar face to his coaching team in the shape of Tonge.

The former midfielder worked alongside Worthington when he was placed in caretaker charge of the Terriers in early 2024 following Darren Moore's sacking.

Speaking via the club website on his decision to once again call upon Tonge to join his coaching staff, Worthington said: “I’m really pleased to be once again joined by Michael, Kevin (Russell) and Neil (Bennett) in the dugout.

Huddersfield Town's next 5 League One fixtures Opponent Home/Away Date Crawley Home Sat, 15 Mar Charlton Away Sat, 29 Mar Lincoln Away Tue, 1 Apr Mansfield Home Sat, 5 Apr Wycombe Home Tue, 8 Apr

"It was important to me to have trust, comfort and belief in those I’m coaching alongside, so I’m happy that each of them agreed to be part of my staff when asked without hesitation.

“Michael has been doing an important role leading our B Team and that position has given him plenty of exposure to our First Team group and existing staff already, with plenty of overlap between those two areas of the Club by design."

Worthington and Tonge appear to have their work cut out to get Huddersfield Town in the play-offs

Having won just four of their last 15 League One games, Huddersfield Town's season has reached a crossroads.

Now sitting outside the play-off places heading into Saturday's meeting at the John Smith's Stadium with seemingly League Two-bound Crawley Town, Worthington and Tonge face a must-win game to start their temporary tenure in charge.

With back-to-back challenging away trips to Charlton and Lincoln to follow, as well as a home clash with automatic promotion-chasing Wycombe all to come over the next five games, this interim coaching team and their players are going to be tested to the maximum.

Having dropped down from the Championship, the objective for this season was undoubtedly to make an instant return to the second tier, and that expectation remains for the club to find a way to achieve that this term.

This interim team won two of their four Championship games in charge the last time they were placed in charge, as well as suffering two closely-fought defeats in that time, and they will need to find a way to galavanise this Huddersfield Town squad once again should they have any hope of recording a top six finish.