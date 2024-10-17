This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are back in League One action when they host Bristol Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Championship last term after an incredibly disappointing campaign, but they were widely tipped to make an immediate return to the second tier, and they made an excellent start to the season, winning their first three league games.

However, the Terriers' form declined significantly after that and pressure had been building on head coach Michael Duff, but they ended a run of four consecutive league defeats with a 2-0 win over Barnsley before the international break, with late goals from Ben Wiles and David Kasumu sealing a much-needed three points.

Town currently sit ninth in the League One table, but they are just one point from the play-off places and five points from the automatic promotion spots ahead of this weekend's game against Bristol Rovers.

League One table (as it stands 16th October) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield Town 9 6 20 4 Lincoln City 9 7 18 5 Wycombe Wanderers 9 4 17 6 Stockport County 9 6 16 7 Exeter City 9 4 16 8 Charlton Athletic 9 1 16 9 Huddersfield Town 10 3 15

Huddersfield will be looking to record their second consecutive victory on Saturday against the 18th-placed Gas, but Matt Taylor's side have won their last two league games, so it will not be an easy afternoon for the Terriers.

Michael Duff urged to start Tom Iorpenda against Bristol Rovers

When asked whether Duff should make any changes against Bristol Rovers, FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner said that he should bring Tom Iorpenda into the team in place of the injured Joe Hodge in midfield.

Hodge has scored one goal in seven appearances since joining the Terriers on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, but he could be set for over two months on the sidelines with a groin injury, and Graeme believes that Iorpenda should replace him instead of more experienced options such as Antony Evans and Herbie Kane.

"I would bring in Tom Iorpenda for Joe Hodge," Graeme said.

"Hodge was superb against Barnsley but was sadly injured and is out for a while.

"I think Iorpenda has shown when he has played that he is quick and incisive on the ball, and robust without it.

"He deserves a start and it's a relatively natural swap, as I think they can play a similar role, despite them being very different in stature.

"Iorpenda is a bright prospect and he is dynamic, which is a quality our midfield needs.

"The other options for the midfield spot are Antony Evans, who is isn't as quick but does use the ball well, or Herbie Kane, who again lacks the energy we lose with Hodge's injury - Iorpenda brings in different qualities."

Huddersfield Town must beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday

The win over Barnsley before the international break eased some of the pressure on Duff, but the scrutiny on the Huddersfield head coach will quickly return if his side fail to beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Having lost two home league games already this season, the Terriers cannot afford too many more defeats on their own patch, and although the Gas have been in good form in recent weeks, they have a poor record on the road, so it is an excellent opportunity for Duff's men to pick up another three points.

Hodge's injury is a big blow for Town, and while Iorpenda has looked bright when given a chance this season, it seems likely that Evans will come back into the team considering that he has started eight of his side's first 10 league games.