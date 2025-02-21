Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has provided a positive injury update on defender Nigel Lonwijk, but has issued more concerning news regarding midfielder Herbie Kane.

The Terriers recently endured a five-game winless run, which included back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Northampton Town.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit have subsequently got themselves back on track with consecutive wins over Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town, and now sit fifth in the League One table.

Huddersfield's ambition come the end of the campaign is to seal promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, so they are looking to land an all-important play-off spot.

Meanwhile, the Terriers boss has provided supporters with a key injury update regarding Lonwijk and Kane.

Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff reveals big Herbie Kane blow

Wolves loanee Lonwijk is expected to be fine for this weekend's clash at home with Peterborough United, but on the other end of the scale, it is bad news for Kane.

"There’s bumps and bruises from the other night," Duff said.

"Nigel Lonwijk will come back into the thinking. He has been training. That’s another one back in.

"Other than that, it’s as you were really."

However, Duff also revealed the concerning extent of the injury Kane picked up during last weekend's victory at Barnsley, which is set to sideline the ex-Liverpool man for a significant period.

"Herbie damaged his PCL," Duff added.

"It was pretty innocuous and from our first goal against Barnsley, he took a bit of a collision and their lad ran into him.

"He obviously gets up and makes a pass to Lasse (Sorensen) and we go down the other end and score.

"He played for the rest of the game and came in Sunday and reported it as being a bit sore.

"It could be eight weeks, and it’s just another random one. Some lad has run into him.

"He managed to play the game, but has done some fairly significant damage, so he will be out for a while.

"We have had to cope with a fair bit of adversity already.

"It’s part of the job, and we have got to be adaptable and flexible in finding ways, whether that is formations or personnel in game and trying to work things out."

Huddersfield Town fans will be concerned by Herbie Kane setback

As outlined by the Yorkshire Post, the Terriers are already heading into Saturday's clash with Peterborough United without the likes of Matty Pearson, Joe Taylor, Rhys Healey, Danny Ward, Mickel Miller and Ruben Roosken courtesy of injury lay-offs.

So supporters will be concerned that midfielder Kane has become the seventh Huddersfield player who will be unavailable for their encounter with Posh.

Herbie Kane 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 25 Starts 19 Tackles won % 56.5 Duels won % 54.8 Pass accuracy % 77.3 Chances created 25 Assists 4 Goals 3

The former Barnsley man has been a real asset for the Terriers this term, notching a return of three goals and four assists from the middle of the park.

Should Kane remain absent for eight weeks, which is a real possibility according to Duff, it could have a detrimental effect upon the West Yorkshire side's play-off challenge.