Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff believes injury issues have played a part in his side being unable to keep pace with Birmingham City and Wrexham in the opening months of the season.

The Terriers picked up a creditable point at Wrexham on Tuesday night, although they had more bad injury news going into the game, as they had to play without Lasse Sorensen, who has been a key player since his summer move from Lincoln City.

That was the latest blow this season for Huddersfield, who are fifth in the table, but five points away from Wrexham, and they trail leaders Birmingham by nine points.

League One Table (as of 23/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 11 12 28 2 Wrexham 12 11 24 3 Wycombe Wanderers 11 7 23 4 Mansfield Town 11 6 23 5 Huddersfield Town 12 5 19 6 Exeter City 11 5 19

Michael Duff on Huddersfield Town’s injury situation

However, speaking to the club’s media, Duff explained how he believes his inability to play the same team consistently, unlike Wrexham and Blues, is why they aren’t up there with the top two.

"We are looking at 6-8 weeks with Lasse, probably more so eight weeks. It's a frustrating one when you look at the calibre of players we haven't got playing.

"You look at Birmingham at the top of the league, play the same team every week. You look at Wrexham today, playing the same team every week.

"Look at the players we've got missing (or had missing) - Rhys (Healey) that's his first proper game. Micha (Michal Helik), Radinio (Balker), Lee Nicholls, now Lasse. Herbie (Kane) hasn't been fit.

"We are missing a big chunk of very good players. That is football you do get injuries.”

Michael Duff’s Huddersfield Town claim is fair

Crucially, Duff says that this is football, so it’s not like he is moaning and looking for excuses, but he is right to point out that they have had to contend with some injury issues this season.

Ultimately, there’s not much you can do about it, and this is why clubs build squads, as you know that the group will be tested over a demanding, competitive 46-game season, and it’s about players on the fringes taking the opportunities that come their way.

Huddersfield will feel they’re suffering more than their rivals right now, but you can be sure that Wrexham and Birmingham will go through spells themselves when key players are missing through injury or suspension. Then, it’s about dealing with it, and getting results - that’s always the sign of a good team.

Huddersfield Town can push for promotion

Overall, the Terriers will feel they are in a good position, as even though there is a gap to the top two, they will feel they can make up that ground, particularly on Wrexham.

After a poor run of form, Duff’s men have secured seven points in their past three games, and they have looked more resolute and strong defensively.

The draw at Wrexham was a good point, and the boss can take encouragement from the way the side battled and dealt with everything the hosts threw at them.

Next, Huddersfield take on Exeter City at home, with the two sides on the same points in the league as it stands.