Huddersfield Town's chances of landing a League One play-off spot took a major dent on Tuesday night, when they lost 2-1 to Wigan Athletic.

The Terriers lost 1-0 to relegation candidates Peterborough United last Saturday, and were looking to turn their form around when they visited the Latics.

Ahead of kick-off on Tuesday evening, Shaun Maloney's Latics sat just four points above the relegation zone, and presented themselves as the sort of opposition the Terriers ought to be beating, if they wish to finish in the play-offs.

However, it was the Greater Manchester side who emerged as the victors, courtesy of first-half goals from Dale Taylor and January signing Owen Dale.

The travelling West Yorkshire outfit got themselves back into the game just five minutes into the second half, when Callum Marshall tucked home Dion Charles' cross.

However, such an effort proved to be a consolation goal, as Maloney's men hung on to claim a victory which saw them establish a seven-point gap between themselves and the bottom four.

Meanwhile, the play-off chasing Terriers have now lost five of their last eight games, but Football League World's Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, recently urged his club not to sack manager Michael Duff.

Huddersfield Town fan pundit calls for major change

However, following his side's defeat at Wigan, FLW asked Graeme if his stance on Duff had changed, and if it was time for the boss to be sacked or not.

Our Terriers fan pundit said: "Yes, my stance has changed.

"I think that Duff's time has come to leave.

"I don't see any clear ideas of what we're trying to do on the pitch.

"Yes, we've had a tremendously difficult period with injuries, but we've lost five out of our last eight games, and in four of those games we've been able to put out a starting 11 that should not have lost those games.

"In my opinion, on paper at least, and the manager has culpability in that, so it's a real shame, but I genuinely think it's time for him to go.

Huddersfield's last eight games Date Opponent Result 25/01 Bolton (H) 0-1 L 28/01 Birmingham (H) 0-1 L 01/02 Northampton (A) 3-2 L 08/02 Reading (H) 0-0 D 15/02 Barnsley (A) 1-2 W 18/02 Shrewsbury (A) 0-1 W 22/02 Peterborough (H) 0-1 L 25/02 Wigan (A) 2-1 L

"I actually think that the fans have turned, and I also think that the players seem to have stopped playing for him and looking at his post-match interview last (Tuesday) night, I think he kind of knows that his time's up.

"He looks like a beaten man.

"But, what I would say is that it is absolutely pointless if we change the manager without changing the man above him, in terms of Mark Cartwright.

"Because Mark Cartwright has appointed a succession of unsuccessful managers now, and he doesn't seem able to recruit playing or coaching personnel that will deliver what we need them to do.

"His decisions regarding Mark Fotheringham, Darren Moore, Andre Breitenreiter, Michael Duff.

"These are all managers who, on paper, should be successful to some degree and really, really haven't been.

"The buck stops there.

"If we sack Michael Duff, but we don't sack Mark Cartwright, it is a case of rather rinse and repeat.

"I think we'll be back here in the autumn with another manager who's had a poor transfer window managed for him by Mark Cartwright and his team, and is unable to get the team where they need to be.

"So, I think he's not the only one to go, but I do think it's time for him to go."

Huddersfield Town appear likely to fall out of the play-off positions

The Terriers still sit fifth in the League One table, with just 13 fixtures remaining, so they still have a major opportunity to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, as previously mentioned, Duff's side have lost five of their last eight games, which is a far cry from the sort of strong form they will require to remain in the play-offs.

Furthermore, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, who sit seventh and eighth respectively, are just two points below the Terriers and should heavily fancy their chances of overtaking the West Yorkshire outfit.

Therefore, it is understandable that FLW's Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme, has called for an end to Duff's tenure in charge of the club.

However, as also alluded to by Graeme, perhaps the Terriers' biggest problem does not lie with Duff due to the fact that sporting director Cartwright has made a host of questionable decisions since taking up the role during the summer of 2023.

Under Cartwright's watch, Town have endured two Championship relegation scraps, and the latter ultimately cost them their spot in the second-tier, while they now seem relatively unlikely to win promotion back from League One.