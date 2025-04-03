Huddersfield Town are said to be re-evaluating their recent managerial stance after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

That is according to Mike Keegan of MailSport, who claims that the two defeats which followed a resounding 5-1 victory against relegation-threatened Crawley Town prior to the international break - Jon Worthington's first game of yet another interim spell - have been the trigger, with Keegan's update involving Paul Warne, Brian-Barry Murphy and former Terriers boss, David Wagner.

After being involved in the promotion and play-off picture for most of the League One season after suffering relegation last term, Town's chances of an immediate return to the Championship are starting to wane, as the West Yorkshire side have dropped to eighth place as a result of the aforementioned successive defeats, two points behind Bolton Wanderers in sixth.

League One Table (02/04/25) Position Team P GD Pts 6th Bolton Wanderers 39 4 63 7th Reading 39 5 62 8th Huddersfield Town 39 13 61

And it now looks like a chaotic season at the John Smith's Stadium is set to take another twist.

Huddersfield Town set for managerial re-think involving former promotion-winning boss

After a relegation season which included three permanent managers last term, Kevin Nagle appointed former Swansea City boss, Michael Duff, at the beginning of the summer, before his reign came to a disastrous end at the beginning of last month following a 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers and a run of just three wins in 11 games.

Following Worthington's success against Crawley, the American owner expressed his delight that the former club captain was going to be in the dugout for the remainder of the season, before losing successive away trips on an aggregate scoreline of 5-0, with the first of those being against a potential play-off opponent in Charlton.

This is said to have triggered a rethink among the hierarchy, who are said to be admirers of both Warne and Barry-Murphy.

Warne has been out of work since February 7th after being dismissed by Derby County, just nine months after guiding the Rams back into the second tier in his first full season at Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Barry-Murphy also has experience of the third tier having taken charge of Rochdale between 2019 and 2021 and is now the first-team coach at Leicester City under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, the man who guided the Terriers to a dream promotion season in 2016/17, before maintaining the club's Premier League status the following season, Wagner, isn't in the running to take the job for a second time.

Keegan's report states that the German, who possessed a 34% win percentage during his first spell in charge, doesn't believe this is the right time for him to make a return, although Wagner hasn't stood on the touchline since Norwich City were defeated by Town's local rivals, Leeds United, in last season's play-off semi-finals.