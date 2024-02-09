Huddersfield Town are searching for their third manager of the Championship season.

Darren Moore was dismissed at the end of January following a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals QPR.

The 49-year-old had only been appointed in September, but a lack of positive results led to the Terriers opting for yet another change.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping to find someone capable of turning things around at the John Smith Stadium as the club fights against relegation to League One.

The gap to the bottom three is just three points going into this weekend’s latest round of second division action.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding their search for Moore’s replacement ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Southampton…

Michael Duff pursuit

According to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield are in talks with former Swansea City manager Michael Duff.

The club approached Duff about replacing Neil Warnock last summer, but were unable to agree a compensation fee with Barnsley, leading to his move to the Swans.

However, his stint in South Wales proved unsuccessful, lasting just a few months in the job.

But his previous track record saw him reach the play-off final with Barnsley and record a club-record finishing position with Cheltenham Town.

The Terriers are keen on the 46-year-old, but no agreement has yet been reached to appoint Duff.

Duff oversaw just 21 games in charge at Swansea, winning only six times, before being dismissed with a win percentage of 28.57.

John Eustace set for Blackburn

Eustace is another manager currently out of work after he was controversially sacked by Birmingham City in October.

According to Teamtalk, Huddersfield are interested in appointing the former Birmingham manager.

However, reports suggest that Blackburn Rovers are set to beat them to the punch.

It is expected that the 44-year-old will replace Jon Dahl Tomasson following his exit.

The Dane has suffered a major falling out with the club’s hierarchy, which has led to intense speculation over his future at Ewood Park.

Eustace is being lined up as Tomasson’s replacement, which would close the door on Huddersfield’s chance to approach Eustace, who had the Blues sitting sixth in the Championship table before being replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Jon Worthington’s stance

Jon Worthington was placed in temporary charge of the team following Moore’s dismissal.

The caretaker boss has so far overseen just one game, but an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Sheffield Wednesday does mark quite a result.

However, when asked after the game about the potential for him to take the reins on a permanent basis, he responded that he is looking forward to going back to his role as a coach in the academy setup.

“It’s definitely not easy being a manager and playing well and winning games and getting the right signings,” said Worthington, via We Are Terriers.

“That’s why I’m quite happy to step back into my academy role once that time comes!”