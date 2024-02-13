Huddersfield Town remain on the hunt for a new manager.

The Terriers find themselves in a challenging position as they continue to fight for safety in the Championship, having won just six league games all season. They sit just two points outside the relegation zone, but with Queens Park Rangers finding some form under Marti Cifuentes, Huddersfield will have to appoint the correct manager to steer them clear of the drop zone.

Darren Moore was appointed in September 2023 as a replacement for Neil Warnock with the long-term in mind but after just three wins in 23 matches, the 49-year-old was relieved of his duties. The club are yet to appoint Moore's successor, with the search ongoing.

Jon Worthington has taken the role of caretaker manager in the meantime and has done a good job in the two games he has been in charge of - beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 and then taking the game to Southampton in a 5-3 defeat.

The wait for a new permanent boss continues though, as Football League World offers you the latest news.

Michael Duff situation

Michael Duff has been heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield job over the last week, but there is seemingly one condition to his appointment.

As per Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Huddersfield are only keen on signing Duff if he is willing to move to Yorkshire. The Terriers' owner, Kevin Nagle, is said to want his next manager to live locally.

Duff and his family are currently based in the South West so he would have to relocate if he wishes to get the Huddersfield job.

Of course, Yorkshire is no mystery to the 46-year-old, having previously enjoyed a stint in charge of Barnsley, who he led the club to a League One play-off final, before falling short to Sheffield Wednesday.

Duff's Swansea spell was far from successful and he will want to prove his worth in the second tier, which the Huddersfield job could allow him to.

He is not the only man in the running for the role though, as Nixon suggested that other candidates, including foreign coaches, could get the job over Duff.

Jon Worthington impresses but is not keen on permanent job

Jon Worthington was a popular figure in his playing days for Huddersfield, appearing regularly in a Terriers shirt through the 2000s. Fast-forward two decades and the 40-year-old is now the club's caretaker manager until a new boss is appointed.

So far, Worthington has taken charge of two games in the Championship - a phenomenal 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and then a defeat to promotion hopefuls Southampton on Saturday, a game which the Terriers led twice.

Unfortunately, the Saints were 5-3 victors in the end, but the goal-scoring nature of Worthington's side was a big positive, as the club have struggled for goals at times this season. This has begged the question whether Worthington could be given the permanent job, but in an interview with We Are Terriers following their 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, he suggested that he was looking forward to returning to his academy coaching role.

He said: “It’s definitely not easy being a manager and playing well and winning games and getting the right signings,”

“That’s why I’m quite happy to step back into my academy role once that time comes!”

Timeline on permanent replacement for Darren Moore

Darren Moore was sacked on the 29th of January, and over two weeks later, the Huddersfield faithful still wait for an announcement on their next manager.

Alan Nixon, who revealed the conditions of Duff's potential appointment, expects there to be little progress over the next day or so. In a simple post on X, Nixon revealed that he does not expect 'any progress before their next game'.

It looks as though Worthington will be in charge once again for Huddersfield's game against Sunderland on Wednesday evening, as a new boss is not expected to be appointed.

Terriers supporters will have to wait a little longer before they learn their next boss, but the club will be ensuring that they make the correct decision in order to stay clear of the Championship drop zone.