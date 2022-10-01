Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham reveals intense early training work

New Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham has been putting his new side through it’s paces, admitting to having five sessions with his players in three days.

The Terriers new Head Coach has not been wasting time with his new side as he looks to correct their poor start this season and turn the club’s fortunes around.

Fotheringham replaced Danny Schofield which came as no surprise to anyone associated with the club after their dreadful start to the season with Fotheringham now looking ahead.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Fotheringham said: “We’ve had five sessions in three days so the guys have worked really hard.

“We’ve done a lot of good work on the pitch and the real big thing for me is that the players have shown a real good commitment to the training, because there’s been sessions in there that have been very intensive as you would expect.

“But, the guys have took it onboard and have given me everything and they look very focussed.”

The former Norwich and Fulham midfielder arrived after leaving Hertha Berlin in what is his first role as a permanent manager with the 38-year-old admitting he was born for the role and hopes to take his experiences from Germany into his new side.

“I want the town to be right behind us, I want the fans to be there every week and proud to watch their team so they’ve got a real clarity in everything that they’re doing.

“That was something we did at Hertha in a tough situation. We pushed the young players because we know they play without fear and they did excellent for us.”

The Verdict

It will be a tough task for Fotheringham to come in and turn the fortunes around for Huddersfield considering their form this season.

In almost every game, they’ve looked second best and whilst that hasn’t been helped by the managerial situation under Schofield, it could raise question marks about the squad.

With that in mind, we’ll find out just how much the extra sessions have benefitted the players as the fixture schedule builds up ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.