Carlos Corberan makes encouraging claim about returning Huddersfield Town man

Carlos Corberan has been speaking about his striking options now Jordan Rhodes has returned to the first team.

Corberan was speaking before Huddersfield’s 1-1 draw with Coventry on Saturday and had praise for the experienced forward, believing he has a ‘special instinct’ that could boost his goal-shy side.

The Terriers have been struggling to find the net regularly having scored just six goals in their last six games and it didn’t improve against Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

The experienced forward made his return to the matchday squad against Coventry City on Saturday with Corberan telling The Examiner: “Every striker we have in the club for me is a little bit different.

“Rhodes is totally different because he’s a player with a lot of experience in the Championship. He has the experience to know some of the resources that a striker has to have.

“For me, I understand that Rhodes is a player who inside the box, on any dividing ball, he has a special instinct to finish attacks and create and score goals.

“So that’s why I told you that everyone is a very good striker and everyone gives us very good possibilities, but it’s true that every one of the four strikers we have, it’s different with everyone.”

Rhodes has made just two league appearances this season and was an unused sub against Coventry who struck late through Matt Godden to share the points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following that draw with Coventry, the Terriers are now tenth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-offs, having won just once in their last seven games.

The Verdict

Jordan Rhodes is one of the best strikers to have played in the Championship. His goal record before his move to Middlesbrough in 2016 was incredible.

Since then, however, the forward has struggled for form and confidence and has struggled to break into double digits despite playing plenty of games.

Now back at Huddersfield where he scored the majority of his 220 career goals, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich striker will be hoping he can contribute to the project at the John Smith’s Stadium.

If he can, it could be crucial to the Terriers’ hopes of kick-starting another push for the play-off places over the course of the next few months.