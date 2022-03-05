Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan praises these key traits in win over Peterborough

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has described his side’s 3-0 win over Peterborough as ‘serious’ as they look to cement a place in the top six.

The win meant Huddersfield continued their unbeaten which stretched to 18 in all competitions after this comprehensive win over strugglers Peterborough.

Two early goals saw the Terriers 2-0 in the first seven minutes thanks to Danel Sinani and Tom Lees, with Lees grabbing his second in the 72nd minute, killing any hope of a fightback for Posh.

It was the display that left Corberan full of praise for his players, as he told the Yorkshire Post: “The team performed in a really serious way and it was a team playing with a lot of maturity, determination and intensity from the beginning of the game and putting the result more clear from the first actions of the game.

“In general, it was one of the best performances I have seen in the team. The intention of the game was to play with a lot of intensity from the first minute.

“We went onto the pitch with the right mentality and did not give any type of feeling to the opponent that they could come into the game.”

The win moved Huddersfield eight points clear of 7th place and into 2nd, although they have played five games more than Bournemouth currently in third.

Focus for the Terriers now turns to their FA Cup Quarter Final clash with Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The Verdict

This was a statement win from Huddersfield. It was a game that they could have easily taken their foot off the gas in and they didn’t. As Corberan suggested, they wanted to play with an intensity and desire to shut the opposition out.

They did that, and truthfully Peterborough were barely in the game. It was a good performance from a team full of confidence and in top form and will take some stopping when it comes to a playoff finish.

Indeed, the fact they can cope with the weight of expectation when it comes to winning games like this is also promising for Corberan and his side.