Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan makes referee admission after Stoke draw

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has admitted he doesn’t think the referee’s decisions impacted the outcome of the overall result as his side drew 1-1 with Stoke on Friday night.

Corberan could perhaps count himself lucky as his side may have benefitted from some of the decisions made by the referee, or lack of if you were part of visiting team.

Referee Gavin Ward had a decision to make early in the game as Josh Koroma appeared to misjudge the flight of the ball and catch Taylor Harwood-Bellis on his knee with his studs.

Shortly after, Stoke had a penalty appeal waved away as Tom Lees mistimed a tackle on Tyrese Campbell inside the penalty area.

When asked if decision went in his favour, Corberan believed the outcome of the game was more about his teams poor performance, rather than the referee as he told Sky Sports: “I think that we need to adapt to the needs of the game. They [Stoke] kept things fresh by making changes and we struggled in the second half.

“Second half we didn’t change any ideas. The idea was just to keep doing the same things and try to play out better but we couldn’t keep the same level we did first half.”

The draw means Huddersfield remain in the top six with Nottingham Forest trailing them by two points in 7th.

The Verdict

Huddersfield are very lucky not have a player sent off in Koroma with his challenge on Harwood-Bellis. The fact that he scored not long after that tackle, Corberan is probably just avoiding the obvious answer.

However, failing to build on their lead has become an issue at times for Huddersfield with the Coventry result springing to mind.

If the Terriers are to break into the top six this season, putting games to bed and not allowing teams back into games is a must.