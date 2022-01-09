Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan highlights key changes in win at Burnley

Huddersfield beat Premier League Burnley 2-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday with manager Carlos Corberan highlighting the tactical changes in win.

The Terriers head into the fourth round for the first time since 2018 after their second half fightback earnt them an impressive victory.

Burnley named a strong side but were unable to cope with the tactical changes made by Corberan in the second half as the Spaniard brought on Sorba Thomas, Lewis O’Brien, Duane Holmes and Danny Ward in the space of 15 minutes.

It seemed to change the game as they were able to open up Burnley with Thomas grabbing two assists in the win.

Of the changes, Corberan told Sky Sports: “In the first half, Burnley were finding more space in the first half because of our wing-backs and midfield failing to press and we were not compact enough.

“In the second half, we became more aggressive, more compact and for me we began to dominate. We gave Holmes [Duane] the license to find space in the pockets.”

Corberan also praised the mentality of his players for not getting complacent or overawed by their opposition, as he added: “As soon as you are on the pitch, you are not thinking about them being a Premier League team or a Championship team. You are thinking about the situations and how you can solve them.

“What I saw was a team that was focused. We are taking the games game-by-game, whether it’s in the league or in the cup. Always my target is to see improvement in the team.”

Huddersfield are set to return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Swansea City at The John Smith’s stadium.

The Terriers currently sit sixth in the second-tier table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Huddersfield are in a great run of form, seven games unbeaten and Corberan is starting to highlight his ability as a coach.

They’ve become more consistent this season and have become more rounded as a team. Also the awareness to change things and swing the game in their favour against Burnley, an experienced Premier League side, shows the talent the manager has.

Huddersfield are in a good position to push for the playoffs and games like this will only ignite that push even more.