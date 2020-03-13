Huddersfield Town man speaks out following recent announcement

Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo has been commenting on his recent Player of the Month award, heaping praise on the club’s fans after joining in January from Lincoln City.

Danny and Nicky Cowley were appointed to take charge of Huddersfield Town back in September and looked to January to help build their squad for a survival push, bringing in a good blend of youth and experience on a very tight budget.

Cowley raided his former club, Lincoln, for their in-form left-back Harry Toffolo and he joined up with the Terriers’ first-team immediately to help them to a clean sheet on his debut against Brentford at the John Smith’s.

February was an exceptional month for the left-back as he managed an assist and a goal against QPR and Derby County respectively, while impressive wins against the Hoops, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have massively boosted their survival hopes as they sit eight points above the relegation zone.

Toffolo was rewarded for his impressive start to life at the John Smith’s when he was named the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Toffolo has been commenting on receiving this accolade and how he has started life with Huddersfield. He stated: “It’s amazing to be able to get it (the award) in my first full month at the Club and it’s brilliant if I can continue to build on that success we’ve had.

“We had some good results during that month, I myself managed to get a goal and chip in with an assist and I’m claiming that one from the other week, which doesn’t seem to have gone down! But to get a goal and two assists in one month is great and I’m looking to build on that.”

Toffolo also took the chance to appreciate the recognition from the fans and outlined his bond with them already. He continued: “It’s huge. The fans are the Football Club.

“If I can impress them, which I’m trying to do every single day, I can work hard during the week with the manager and the squad, if I can then turn up on a Saturday, Tuesday night or Wednesday night and perform at my best, that’s all I can do.

“They’ve enjoyed both sides of my game – the defending side, getting clean sheets when we’ve done it and also contributing going forward, which is something that I like to do and if I can build on that, that’s great.”

The verdict

The Terriers definitely made a shrew signing in Toffolo as his early performances are proving under Cowley.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise, considering that he was part of the side that Cowley built towards League Two promotion last season.

The recognition from the fans for this award will be a massive confidence-booster going forward that he is making the right movements.

It’s going to be a tough end to the season for the Terriers but they can look to Toffolo’s outings and know he will breed consistency.