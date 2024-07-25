West Brom look set to miss out on the signing of Sorba Thomas from Huddersfield Town in this summer's transfer window, with the winger set to join Nantes on loan.

That's according to a report from L'Equipe, who have been providing an update on the French side's pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Thomas first joined Huddersfield from National League side Boreham Wood back in the 2021 January transfer window.

With the exception of a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in 2023, the winger has been part of the Terriers' side ever since.

Despite enjoying an impressive personal campaign, the Welsh international was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

Sorba Thomas 2023/24 Championship stats for Huddersfield Town - from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 4 Shots on Target per Game 0.3 Assists 9 Pass Success Rate 64% Dribble Success Rate 43% Duel Success Rate 41%

As a result, it looks as though Thomas will now be on the move again in the summer transfer window, with France seemingly set to be his next destination.

Nantes close in on Sorba Thomas deal

In the wake of Huddersfield's relegation, there has been speculation around the future of Thomas this summer.

Championship side West Brom and Ligue 1 side Nantes have both been credited with an interest in the winger, and it seems as though the latter is set to secure his services.

As per this latest update, Thomas is now due to join the French outfit this summer, after they agreed the terms of a loan move for the 25-year-old.

The winger is now expected to complete his move to Nantes in the near future, for what will be the first time in his career he has played outside of the UK, as well as his first taste of top-flight football.

It remains to be seen whether that deal will include any options or obligations over a permanent move to the club.

There are still two years remaining on Thomas' contract with Huddersfield, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 2023/24 campaign saw Nantes finish 14th in the French top-flight, four points clear of the relegation zone.

For their part, West Brom missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, after being beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Mixed feelings for West Brom over missing out on Sorba Thomas

There may well be a range of emotions for those connected with the Baggies about the fact it looks as though they are going to miss out on the signing of Thomas this summer.

On the one hand, the winger enjoyed an impressive campaign in a struggling Huddersfield side in the Championship last season.

That may therefore have suggested he could have been an even more useful asset in a West Brom side aiming to finish much higher up the table.

However, they do already have talented and proven options such as Jed Wallace, Tom Fellows and Grady Diangana who can also make a big impact out on the right of the attack.

As a result, the Baggies may feel as though can cope without him in the coming campaign as they again push for promotion.

For Thomas himself, this move is an opportunity to show what he can do when playing top-flight football.

Given his future may be up for debate next summer, when he enters the final year of his contract with Huddersfield, how he performs at Nantes could influence the interest he generates at that point.

With that in mind, there is likely to be plenty of people keeping a close eye on exactly how he fares during his time in France.