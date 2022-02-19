Huddersfield Town man sends emphatic four-word message after stunning win over Fulham

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo has taken to Twitter to show his affection for his teammates after his side’s 2-1 win away at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Terries strengthened their promotion credentials with an excellent win away at the league leaders, that Toffolo certainly seems to have enjoyed.

After Danny Ward put Huddersfield in front just after the half-hour mark, the visitors doubled their advantage through Duane Holmes’ somewhat cntroversially awarded shortly before half time.

Although Fulham pulled one through Bobby Decordova-Reid with around ten minutes to go, Carlos Corberan’s side hung on to claim all three points.

That victory means Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, and have moved to within five points of the automatic promotion places.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Toffolo, who played the full 90 minutes of that game, was keen to pay tribute to his teammates via social media.

Posting on Twitter after that win, the left-back simply wrote: “I love this team”.

Huddersfield and Toffolo are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

This is turning into an incredible season for Huddersfield at the top of the Championship.

Having been among those many would have expected to be battling against relegation this season, the Terriers have defied those doubters in quite spectacular fashion.

Indeed, there are not many teams who are going to enjoy the sort of unbeaten run they are currently on, and there are not many who are going to go to Fulham and win like that either.

As a result, the Terriers should be brimming with confidence right now, and they surely have to be considered genuine promotion contenders in the wake of results such as this.

