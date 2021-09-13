Huddersfield Town man makes Lewis O’Brien transfer admission after Leeds United link

Huddersfield Town left back Harry Toffolo has joked to Yorkshire Live that his teammate Lewis O’Brien was never going to leave the club this summer because he locked him in his basement.

The central midfield player has been strongly linked with a move across Yorkshire to join Leeds United, with the Whites being said to have seen numerous bids for the player turned down by the Terriers this summer as they desperately looked to hold on to the 22-year-old.

In the end O’Brien did stay put at the John Smith’s Stadium, however a recent report by Football Insider has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain interested in the player and are set to make another move for his services when the January transfer window comes around.

Speaking about the speculation involving his teammate, Toffolo was quick to see the funny side as he stated the following:

“I think I locked Lewis in the basement so he was going nowhere.

“No, Lewis is a great player and there is no surprise that he’s received so much interest. I’m sure he’ll kick on and inevitably play in the Premier League, hopefully with Huddersfield Town. But he will play in the Premier League.”

O’Brien has featured heavily for the Terriers during the early stages of the campaign and will be looking to continue to perform well between now and January before assessing his options.

The midfielder is into the final year of his contract with the club, however Huddersfield do have the option to extend it by a further year, should they choose to do so.

The Verdict

Toffolo clearly acknowledges the quality that his teammate has and as many of us feel, O’Brien will one day be a Premier League player through one way or another.

He has been patient despite all of the speculation surrounding his future and it is notable that he hasn’t looked to force a move away.

Leeds may well come back in for him in the winter and it will be interesting to see if Huddersfield’s stance softens or not moving forwards.

Given that he will be out of contract in the new year, the club may be more inclined to sell in January.