Huddersfield Town man having medical at Nottingham Forest with transfer saga set to conclude

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a move to the club, according to The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

A double move involving Lewis O’Brien and Toffolo is now set to be completed.

Earlier today, a report from The Athletic suggested that a move had collapsed due to a disagreement over personal terms with Toffolo.

Huddersfield had agreed to sell O’Brien and Toffolo to Forest for a combined fee thought to be in the region of £10m.

As a result of Toffolo’s reluctance to finalise a deal, the Reds opted to open talks with Real Betis over a potential move for fellow left-back Alex Moreno.

It is now understood that this aforementioned issue has been resolved and thus a move will be completed.

Toffolo and O’Brien both delivered a host of impressive performances for Huddersfield last season.

O’Brien provided six direct goal contributions from his central midfield role in the Championship whilst Toffolo managed to provide an attacking threat from his full-back role.

In the 45 league games that he participated in, the 26-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with eight assists as the Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Huddersfield as both of these players managed to illustrate in the previous campaign that they are capable of thriving in the Championship.

With a move set to be completed, the Terriers will now need to switch their attention to drafting in some replacements for Toffolo and O’Brien.

The scale of Huddersfield’s success in the second-tier next season is likely to depend upon how they react to these imminent departures.

A failure to nail their transfer recruitment between now and the end of the transfer window could result in the Terriers experiencing a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of their new head coach Danny Schofield.