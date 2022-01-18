Huddersfield Town man Harry Toffolo names Middlesbrough player as his toughest opponent this season

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo has admitted that Isaiah Jones has been the toughest opponent that he faced this season in the Championship.

The Terriers left-back would have been hoping to keep Jones quiet during the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough in November.

However, the Boro wing-back won this particular duel as he played a direct role in Middlesbrough’s opening goal at the John Smith’s Stadium as he teed up Duncan Watmore who fired past Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Whilst the Terriers did level proceedings in this particular clash, Watmore netted a second for Boro to seal all three points.

Since this fixture, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough have both achieved a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Whilst Boro have won five of their last six games, Carlos Corberan’s side are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the second-tier.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Huddersfield will climb into the play-off places this weekend if they beat Reading as Middlesbrough are not set to play until Monday.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about who has been the toughest opponent he has faced during the current campaign, Toffolo said: “I really liked Jones at Middlesbrough, he’s sharp, he’s good.

“He’s going to have a fantastic future.

“He’s lightning quick so I’ll probably say Jones.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Toffolo has singled out Jones as the Boro wing-back has been a stand-out performer for the club in recent months.

During the 24 games that he has played for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, the 22-year-old has provided his team-mates with seven assists.

For Toffolo’s sake, he will be hoping to maintain his consistency over the course of the coming months as Huddersfield look to launch a push for a top-six finish.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the Championship, the left-back may fancy his chances of adding to the seven direct goal contributions that he has produced during the current campaign against a Reading outfit who have failed to keep a clean-sheet in their last 13 league fixtures.