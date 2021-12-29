Huddersfield Town man delivers coy message when quizzed on future

Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo has confirmed that talks are ongoing over a new contract, although he wouldn’t give much away on whether the deal will be signed.

The left-back has been a solid performer for the Terriers since arriving from Lincoln City in the January window in 2020. However, with his deal expiring in the summer, there are doubts about Toffolo’s long-term future.

And, the player gave an update on how things are progressing when speaking to the Yorkshire Post today.

“With the contractual situation, it is still between my agent and the club, so I think there is still a negotiation phase. But for myself, I want to distance myself from any contract talks at all and want to make sure I am fully focused on my football.

“I have enjoyed the last three (games) and gone back to back (assists) in the last three and it is something I have not (previously) done throughout my career and I feel like I am in a good bit of form at the minute and I want it to continue.”

Toffolo is expected to be in the XI tomorrow night as Carlos Corberan’s men take on Nottingham Forest.

The verdict

You can understand Toffolo’s stance here as he has an agent to deal with this and he just wants to concentrate on playing football.

But, from Huddersfield’s perspective, you would be slightly worried by this as it doesn’t suggest anything is imminent and there’s the very real possibility that he could walk away on a free in the summer.

So, this is one to monitor over the coming weeks and months and it will be interesting to see where Toffolo is playing next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.