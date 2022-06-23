Huddersfield Town man completes transfer move to European outfit

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Pipa has left for Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee.

The right-back has spent the past few years in Yorkshire and whilst he impressed initially, the Spaniard made just 14 appearances last season with injuries restricting the impact he could make.

And, Pipa is now on the move, as the Terriers announced this evening that he had joined the Greek giants on a permanent basis.

With the defender entering the final year of his contract, a move always seemed likely this summer and Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby explained the decision to the club’s media.

“Pipa and his representatives made it clear that he was very interested in taking the opportunity to move to Olympiacos. That’s understandable, as this presents him with the chance to play in the Champions League.

“However, we still had to ensure that the terms of the transfer were right for our Club – and we have now reached that agreement.”

It remains to be seen whether Carlos Corberan tries to bring in a replacement for the ex-Espanyol man during the window.

The verdict

This move probably hasn’t come as much of a shock as Pipa’s contract situation meant they were going to have to consider serious offers.

Then, as Bromby says, you have the fact Olympiacos are a huge club and can offer European football, which was always going to appeal to the player.

So, it’s good for Huddersfield that this is sorted early and it might give Corberan more freedom as he looks to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks.

