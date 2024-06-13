Highlights Huddersfield Town bid for Charlton's Alfie May shows ambition under new head coach Michael Duff.

Huddersfield Town have made an offer for Charlton Athletic forward Alfie May as they prepare for life back in League One.

It’s been a chaotic period for the Terriers under owner Kevin Nagle, who made the bold decision to bring in Darren Moore last year following Neil Warnock’s departure.

That was a move that backfired, as Moore struggled to make the desired impact, and Huddersfield were eventually relegated under Andre Breitenreiter.

Huddersfield Town lodge bid for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie May

However, the mood has been lifted somewhat by the decision to bring in Michael Duff as the new head coach, with the ex-Barnsley chief appearing to be a shrewd appointment from Nagle.

Now, it’s about trying to build a team that can win promotion next season under his guidance, and work has begun on strengthening the squad.

Alfie May's League One Record Since 2021 (Source: Transfermarkt) Year Club Appearances Goals 2021/22 Cheltenham Town 46 23 2022/23 Cheltenham Town 39 20 2023/24 Charlton Athletic 43 23

And, in what would be a real coup for Huddersfield, journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that they have made a bid to sign May from Charlton.

Michael Duff relationship could be key for Alfie May

The Addicks, now managed by Nathan Jones, will be hoping to win promotion themselves next season, so they would be reluctant to lose May.

The 30-year-old only arrived at The Valley last year, but he was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult season, as he managed 23 goals for Charlton.

But, the chance to be reunited with Duff may appeal to May, as the two have a relationship that goes back to their respective times at Cheltenham.

Having struggled to make an impact in the professional game with Doncaster, May made the move to the Robins, and it turned out to be a great choice, as he became a key player for Cheltenham, which included helping them to promotion, and he then hit 43 goals across two seasons in the third tier.

So, Duff knows how to get the best out of the player, and he has presumably identified him as a player who can help Huddersfield back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Huddersfield Town’s summer transfer plans

There has been a lot to like about how Huddersfield have gone about their business since relegation, from the appointment of Duff to the season ticket prices, which Nagle deserves credit for.

Now, it’s about building the squad, and it makes sense that they are trying to target someone who has delivered goals on a consistent basis at this level over the past three years. Plus, the fact Duff knows all about the player makes it an added bonus.

Of course, it won’t be easy doing a deal, and Charlton effectively have May on a contract for another two years due to an option they have, so they will rightly command a decent fee.

But, this is the calibre of player that Huddersfield should be targeting as they look to bounce back straight away, so this bodes well, and it will be intriguing to see whether they can reach an agreement with the Addicks, and whoever they have lined up over the coming weeks.