Huddersfield Town make somewhat surprising temporary managerial decision

Huddersfield Town are set to name Tommy Elphick as their player-manager for the final game of the season against Millwall on Wednesday evening according to Football Insider.

This update comes after the somewhat surprising announcement that Huddersfield had parted company with Danny Cowley on Sunday.

The Terriers are currently sat 18th in the Championship table, after a 2-1 win over promotion-chasing West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium in their last match.

The report from Football Insider has also reported that Elphick could be handed the Huddersfield Town job on a permanent basis, in what would be a surprising move.

Huddersfield have endured a season to forget in their first spell back in the Championship, with the club all but confirming their survival in the second-tier after the win over the Baggies.

The club have already revealed that they are not accepting any applications for the managerial vacancy, which could hint that they’re considering appointing someone like Elphick, who is already involved with the coaching setup.

Huddersfield take on Millwall in the final match of their season, and Elphick will be hoping he can give a good account of himself in his first managerial game in charge.

The Verdict:

I still can’t understand why they got rid of Cowley.

He guided them to safety in the Championship after a dreadful start to this year’s campaign, and the timing of his dismissal was bizarre to say the least after beating promotion-chasing West Brom on Friday evening.

Elphick is the obvious short-term replacement for Cowley though for the final game of the season, as he’s worked as a coach whilst being out injured with the Terriers.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience as a player, but he definitely isn’t the right person to manage Huddersfield Town in the long-term.