Huddersfield Town make significant decision on future of 23-year-old

Huddersfield Town are set to sell midfielder Juninho Bacuna when the summer transfer window reopens, a report from a print edition of The Sun (21/02, p63) has claimed.

Bacuna joined the Terriers from Groningen back in the summer of 2018, and has since gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in that time.

Now however, it seems as though the midfielder could be set for pastures news at the end of this season.

According to this latest report, Huddersfield are set to trigger the 12 month extension they have on Bacuna’s contract when it expires at the end of the summer, so that they can then sell the 23-year-old in the market, rather than lose him for free.

It is thought that the Terriers will demand somewhere in the region of £5million for Bacuna, who has been capped four times by Curacao at senior international level.

Clubs from France and Belgium are said to be keen on the midfielder, while Scottish giants Rangers were credited with an interest last summer.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a sensible decision by Huddersfield to some extent.

With his contract expiring, the Terriers are running out of time to receive some sort of fee for Bacuna, so it makes sense to trigger the extension they have in his deal, to at least give them the chance of doing that in the summer.

Indeed, you do feel as though £5million would be a decent fee for them to receive for Bacuna, and one that could help them to build their squad in other areas.

That being said, Bacuna can still be a useful asset for Huddersfield on the pitch at times, so he is certainly someone they would need to replace, if they were to move him on.