Huddersfield Town make recall decision over League Two loanee

Huddersfield Town have taken the decision to recall Romoney Crichlow from his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The 22-year-old player made 21 appearances for the Robins in all competitions in the first half of the season and proved a regular presence in their defence.

Indeed, that experience could prove invaluable in terms of his progression as a footballer and Huddersfield have taken the option to recall him from that loan, and now we wait and see what the next step is:

🤝 We can confirm that Romoney Crichlow has been recalled from his loan at Swindon Town. Best of luck to Swindon for the remainder of the season!#htafc pic.twitter.com/wuZU6ie7Qo — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 13, 2022

Huddersfield may want to see if they can get him involved more with their first-team plans for the second half of the year as they hunt a play-off place in the Championship, or, most likely, they may well think it’s a good time to send him on a new loan for the remainder of the campaign, perhaps at a higher level.

The Verdict

It’s Huddersfield’s right to recall their players when they wish and that is the option that they have utilised here.

Whether we see Crichlow head back out on loan before the market is up at the end of the month remains to be seen but you have to expect that that is a real possibility.

For Swindon, meanwhile, it’s a player that leaves them and they’ll have to work around it.

