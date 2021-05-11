Huddersfield Town reveal Juninho Bacuna decision amid Rangers transfer interest

Huddersfield Town have triggered a 12-month option on the contract of Juninho Bacuna, securing his service for the 2021/22 campaign.

Bacuna has been a Huddersfield player since the summer of 2018 when he signed from FC Groningen. He has made 107 appearances for the Town over those three years, scoring 12 goals.

As the 23-year-old moved towards the end of his three-year deal with the Yorkshire club in March, Football League World exclusively revealed that the club were preparing to trigger the 12-month extension that lay in their favour.

Today, they have done that, securing the service of Bacuna for the 2021/22 campaign, alongside Alex Vallejo, Romoney Crichlow and Isaac Mbenza.

Bacuna made 43 appearances under Carlos Corberan in the Championship last season, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

Whilst he’s agreed a one-year extension on his deal at Huddersfield, interest from elsewhere in the midfielder remains.

Alan Nixon reported back in October 2020 that Rangers were interested in signing Bacuna, but Huddersfield knocked back their approach of a loan-to-buy deal.

The big 22-question Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 What squad number is Ryan Schofield? 30 31 32 33

Elsewhere at Huddersfield, the club have signed up Fraizer Campbell for another year, as well as opening talks with Richard Keogh over a new deal.

Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Oumar Niasse, Richard Stearman, Jayson Leutwiler, Demeaco Duhaney, Christopher Schindler, Jaden Brown and Yaya Sanogo are nine senior players that have been released.

The Verdict

We expected Huddersfield to trigger the extension on Bacuna’s contract, and they have, so there’s little surprise there.

It is only a one-year agreement right now, which does leave the door open for a couple of possibilities.

Bacuna could well stay put with Huddersfield after playing a key role under Corberan, but he could also be moved out of the club if interest remains, with Town protecting themselves with this deal and making sure they receive a fee for any transfer.

Thoughts? Let us know!