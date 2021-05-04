Huddersfield Town make decision on player’s future ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer of 2021, according to a recent report from Yorkshire Live.

Pritchard has been with the club since 2018, and has made 83 appearances in total for the Terriers, having previously played for the likes of Norwich City and Brentford earlier in his career.

But it’s been a forgetful season for Pritchard this term, with the 28-year-old not scoring or assisting in his 19 appearances in all competitions this term.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer, and it seems as though he’s heading for the John Smith’s Stadium exit door ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Huddersfield Town are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and are eight points above the relegation zone, as they head into their final match of this year’s campaign.

It had previously been exclusively revealed by Football League World that Pritchard would be heading for the exit door, after the club sign Rolando Aarons earlier this year.

The Terriers are set to take on Reading in the final match of their 2020/21 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Carlos Corberan’s side at the Madejski Stadium.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision.

Pritchard hasn’t featured much in this year’s campaign, and when he has, he’s not been at his best, which is likely to be frustrating for the Huddersfield Town supporters.

On the whole, the Terriers haven’t been anywhere near good enough though, and it’ll be interesting to see which players are heading for the exit door in the summer.

They need to get rid of the ‘deadwood’ in the squad ahead of next year’s league campaign, and unfortunately, I think Pritchard falls into this category. It’s the right call to move him on.